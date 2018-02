A PILOT program with a focus on basic football skills will help improve Wide Bay Buccaneers' connection with the community.

Visa player Ben Brookfield took Xavier Catholic College students through their paces yesterday, in what was the first day of the program.

Kawungan State School is also set for its own program.

Football Queensland Wide Bay general manager Peter Guest said any interested parties could contact him at gm@fqwidebay.com.au.