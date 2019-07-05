Wide Bay can bag bargain with half price train fares to Ekka

WIDE Bay residents can bag a bargain when heading to the Ekka this year.

Half price travel train fares are available from August 9 to 18 between Bundaberg and Brisbane on selected Tilt Train services.

Queensland Rail's Executive General Manager Travel and Tourism, Martin Ryan, said the discounted fares would give Wide Bay residents door to door access to Exhibition station throughout the Ekka festivities.

"The Ekka is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all things Queensland. With an endless supply of strawberry sundaes and dagwood dogs, non-stop live music, sideshow alley and a brand-new EkkaNITES spectacular to close out each day, it's definitely worth the trip," Mr Ryan said.

"To celebrate the most Ekka-citing time of year, we are giving Wide Bay residents the chance to gather their families and friends and travel with ease by the Tilt Train, for half the normal fare.

"With the weight of driving off your shoulders, you can spend the trip down planning your day out and sit back and relax on your return with on-board Wi-Fi connectivity at your fingertips while Queensland Rail drives you home.

"We encourage Queenslanders to make the most of the 10-day action-packed event with discounted fares available on both same day and different day returns, so there's no reason not to make a weekend out of it.

"Since 1865, Queensland Rail has proudly connected regional Queensland communities by rail, and 2019 marks the ninth consecutive year of the popular Ekka Tilt Train services.

"Celebrating more than 140 years, the Ekka is one of the state's most iconic events bringing the country and city together to showcase the best of Queensland."

Return tickets to the Ekka during those dates will be $89 from Bundaberg for adults or $44.50 for children aged between 4 and 15.

From Howard the cost will be $79, or $39.50 for children.

At Maryborough West the price will be $75 or $37.50 for children.

A special service will be in place from Hervey Bay with a RailBus coach connection to transport people to Maryborough West station.

The price for those travelling to the Ekka from Hervey Bay will be $91.50 for adults and $45.76 for children.

To make a booking call 1300 655 826.