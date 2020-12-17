Menu
Wide Bay councils join forces for $6.8m project

Carlie Walker
17th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
A $6.8M sewer relining project for the Wide Bay region is being overseen by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The project covers the Fraser Coast at a cost of $3.3m, Bundaberg at $1.8m, Gympie at $287,000, North Burnett at $928,000 and the South Burnett at $553,000.

Each council will pay for the works in their area.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the project had been awarded to Insituform Pacific.

"It is a great example of how we can work together as councils, using the skills of individual councils to spearhead projects and to secure a good price for projects," Cr Truscott said.

The project will involve cleaning mains, pre and post-lining CCTV surveys, and relining sewers.

"Relining the sewers is a very cost-effective way of extending the life of the pipework," Cr Truscott said.

"It is far cheaper and less intrusive than having to dig up the pipes to replace them and means there is generally no interruptions to the network."

fraser coast regional council sewerage infrastructure wide bay councils
Fraser Coast Chronicle

