Council in Wide Bay work together on projects for region

COLLABORATION, diversity of thoughts and friction is the way forward as an innovative region.

This week I had the pleasure of attending a Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils meeting at State Parliament House.

These meetings are designed to bring all the councils in the Wide Bay region together to work cohesively on regional projects to give us a stronger voice in state and federal government.

There is a combined great push for Section D of the Bruce Highway and all Wide Bay councils are supportive.

This project would make the roads safer and allow for easier transport of goods and tourists to and from the city to our regions. It is roughly $1 billion for the project.

Eighty per cent would be funded by the federal government and 20% funded by the state government if they both decide it is worthwhile.

All Wide Bay councils are in agreement that this project is a must for our region.

This is a great project, connecting the regions and opens up many economic benefits.

Wide Bay regional councils are all working extraordinarily well together and this a project we all support.

When we team together and work with our fellow regional councils we get much stronger representation at higher levels of government.

Between our council and Bundaberg Regional Council we are a larger voting population base than Cairns or Townsville.

Common sense says we should team up and I am glad to be building a great relationship with the Mayor of Bundaberg Jack Dempsey because the more we show our unity on large and small projects the better for both our communities.

This means we can put more persuasion on all levels of government as we represent more voters.

United we stand and divided we fall.

For too long the Wide Bay has been left out in the cold and we have missed out on much needed funding from both other levels of government.

Now we have the chance to unite and give our regions a voice the state and federal MP's cannot ignore.

I intend to continue working with our surrounding areas to make this voice as loud as possible for the people of the Fraser Coast.

Another significant project all Wide Bay Councils are working on is water.

Water is our future for both the urban and rural communities.

We are teaming up and involving all Wide Bay councils in securing our future needs for the next 25 years.