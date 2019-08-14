Wide Bay gymnasts ready to tumble at weekend tournament

READY TO TUMBLE: The Wide Bay Gymnastic Club gymnasts prepare for the Wide Bay Gymnastics Invitational this weekend.

READY TO TUMBLE: The Wide Bay Gymnastic Club gymnasts prepare for the Wide Bay Gymnastics Invitational this weekend. Brendan Bowers

GYMNASTICS: For the first time in more than 10 years the Wide Bay Gymnastics Club will host an invitational tournament this weekend.

Gymnasts from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast will converge on Hervey Bay to showcase their skills on the floor and apparatus.

Wide Bay Gymnastics head coach Jade Hodges is excited for the opportunity to showcase the club to the Wide Bay region.

"It will be great to see the gymnasts having a good time and achieving,” Hodges said.

"I know the event will run smoothly and showcase the talented gymnasts we have in the region.”

The program will include women's artistic gymnastics from level one to level six.

The boys have not been forgotten with levels two to five showcasing their skills.

"Spectators and parents will see the gymnasts on every apparatus over the week-end,” Hodges said.

The event will start at 11.30am on Saturday and from 9am on Sunday.

Entry is $5 for spectators.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the centre over the weekend.

For more information about the event or if you are interested in becoming involved in gymnastics visit widebaygymnastics.org.au.