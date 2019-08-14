Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO TUMBLE: The Wide Bay Gymnastic Club gymnasts prepare for the Wide Bay Gymnastics Invitational this weekend.
READY TO TUMBLE: The Wide Bay Gymnastic Club gymnasts prepare for the Wide Bay Gymnastics Invitational this weekend. Brendan Bowers
Gymnastics

Wide Bay gymnasts ready to tumble at weekend tournament

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
14th Aug 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMNASTICS: For the first time in more than 10 years the Wide Bay Gymnastics Club will host an invitational tournament this weekend.

Gymnasts from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast will converge on Hervey Bay to showcase their skills on the floor and apparatus.

Wide Bay Gymnastics head coach Jade Hodges is excited for the opportunity to showcase the club to the Wide Bay region.

"It will be great to see the gymnasts having a good time and achieving,” Hodges said.

"I know the event will run smoothly and showcase the talented gymnasts we have in the region.”

The program will include women's artistic gymnastics from level one to level six.

The boys have not been forgotten with levels two to five showcasing their skills.

"Spectators and parents will see the gymnasts on every apparatus over the week-end,” Hodges said.

The event will start at 11.30am on Saturday and from 9am on Sunday.

Entry is $5 for spectators.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the centre over the weekend.

For more information about the event or if you are interested in becoming involved in gymnastics visit widebaygymnastics.org.au.

fc sport invitational tournament local sport wide bay gymnastics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fears for future of Bay festival as fishing reforms loom

    premium_icon Fears for future of Bay festival as fishing reforms loom

    News With tough new State Government fishing regulations on the horizon, the future is uncertain for the region's commercial operators and the iconic festival.

    MEETING OF THE MINDS: Math whizzes headline uni challenge

    premium_icon MEETING OF THE MINDS: Math whizzes headline uni challenge

    News Two talented student groups will head to the finals in Sippy Downs

    Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

    premium_icon Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

    Pets & Animals Dolphins were also spotted during his time on the water.