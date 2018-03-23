Wide Bay health boss named CEO of the year at health awards

THE region's health boss has been named chief executive officer of the year at the Australian Healthcare Week Excellence Awards.

WBHHS chair Peta Jamieson congratulated CEO Adrian Pennington on being recognised with the national Healthcare CEO of the Year Award at a prestigious dinner in Sydney last night.

Ms Jamieson said the award was recognition of huge improvements in service delivery and patient outcomes in the past six years since Mr Pennington joined WBHHS.

"There's been enormous change in WBHHS in the past six years, from huge drops in waiting lists for elective surgery, outpatient and endoscopy services, to some of the best performing emergency departments in the state," she said.

"None of this is possible without the support of a lot of people, and it's certainly true that Adrian has been able to achieve this impressive turnaround with the unwavering support of his team of executives and the rest of the WBHHS workforce.

"But it's also true that it takes strong leadership to turn around an organisation, and Adrian brings not only great skill and experience to WBHHS, but also great passion - he believes in putting patients first and in developing the best workforce possible to achieve that goal.

"In my time as both member and Chair of the Board, it's been a pleasure to see this passion in action and have the opportunity to work with someone so determined to improve the health and wellbeing of our community.

"This award is thoroughly deserved and, on behalf of the Board, I'd like to offer him our sincere congratulations."