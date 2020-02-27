Wide Bay health service ‘well prepared’ for coronavirus

microscopic magnification of coronavirus that causes flu and chronic pneumonia leading to death. 3D rendering

microscopic magnification of coronavirus that causes flu and chronic pneumonia leading to death. 3D rendering

NO CORONAVIRUS cases have been reported on the Fraser Coast.

If the potentially deadly disease does make it to our region, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is well prepared to respond, a spokeswoman from Queensland Health said.

“The health service is working closely with Queensland Health and the rest of the state,” she said.

“We have responded to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again.

“We will update the local community if there is a confirmed case in the Wide Bay region.”

On Monday a Sunshine Coast woman, 57, who had been a passenger on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship was admitted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine in Howard Springs, outside of Darwin, after she was evacuated from the isolated Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

She was admitted to a ward specifically set up to treat the virus and is in a stable condition, a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

The woman is believed to be Coralie Williamson, of Meridan Plains, whose husband Paul remains in Japan after being diagnosed with coronavirus while still on the cruise ship.

She is one of seven infected Australians who were evacuated to Darwin, all of whom have been taken to hospitals in their home states for treatment.