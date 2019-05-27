Menu
Politics

Wide Bay, Hinkler MPs miss out on Morrison ministry roles

Blake Antrobus
by
27th May 2019 6:00 PM
BOTH Hinkler and Wide Bay's Nationals MPs have missed out on cabinet positions in the new government shake-up.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his new cabinet on Sunday after claiming victory in the Federal Election.

Under the new Morrison Government, seven women will serve as ministers, including new Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie and Environment Minister Susan Ley.

Former Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has been given responsibility for water resources, natural disasters and emergency management.

But Hinkler's Keith Pitt and Wide Bay's Llew O'Brien, both re-elected with a commanding majority in their respective seats, missed out on positions.

Both Mr Pitt and Mr O'Brien are members of the National Party.

Yesterday, Mr Pitt said he would continue to fight for the region despite not moving back into the ministry.

"Most retiring ministers were from the Liberal Party, meaning vacancies were filled by Liberal Party members, not National Party members," Mr Pitt said.

"My commitment to this electorate will continue as I work to make this an even better place to live, work and retire with more jobs, better roads and infrastructure."

Mr O'Brien said he would remain "absolutely focussed on serving those who have put their trust in me".

"My focus is on jobs in Wide Bay and building a stronger economy, delivering better services and a safer highway," he said.

"My attention will be on delivering my commitments and identifying new opportunities for the region."

