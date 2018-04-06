Wide Bay hospitals remove soft drinks from hospitals

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service have decided to phase out the sale of sugary drinks from its health facilities.

This transition has already started with new signs and informational posters replacing existing advertisements with the rest of the changes continuing over the coming months.

This decision has been made in an effort to provide healthier choices and improve community well being.

The "Healthier Drinks" announcement comes on the eve of World Health Day 2018, #HealthForAll, and is just one way WBHHS is aiming to provide positive health advocacy through its own actions.

The decision means WBHHS sites will be fully compliant with the Department of Health's "Healthier Drinks at Healthcare facilities" and "Healthy Food and Drink Supply" guidelines.

Under these guidelines healthier drinks are described as those with no added sugar.

These Include:

unsweetened water (including still, sparkling, mineral, flavoured);

unflavoured milk;

vegetable juice (unsweetened);

fruit juice (99-100% juice, unsweetened) - serve size of up to 300mL;

artificially-sweetened soft drinks - serve size of up to 600mL; and

hot drinks without additional cream, syrups or confectionery.

Less healthy drinks that are being phased out are mostly those that are sugar-sweetened.

These include:

soft drinks and flavoured mineral waters (includes bottled, canned, post-mix, frozen);

fruit drinks (less than 99% juice) including frozen varieties;

flavoured milks and other milk-based drinks (e.g. milkshakes, smoothies) without added cream,

ice-cream or confectionery - serve size of more than 500mL;

other milk-based cold beverages with added cream, ice-cream and/or confectionery;

cordials;

energy drinks;

sports drinks;

iced teas;

flavoured waters with added sugar; and

hot drinks with added cream, syrups or confectionery.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said the move would mean a changeover in drinks offerings from cafes, vending machines and mobile food services across hospital and health facilities.

"WBHHS provides great care to our community, and it's important we support that by also promoting healthy choices," Ms Jamieson said.

"Leading by example is one of the best ways we can be health advocates, so we see the discontinuation of sugary drink sales from our facilities as a really important step in the interests of better public health.

"The Wide Bay region has among the highest rates of diabetes, cancer and other chronic illnesses that are linked to lifestyle choices.

"We hope that by providing healthier options for people to buy, we will eventually change habits that will extend outside our hospital doors and into the community."

WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington praised the Board for its Healthier Drinks decision, saying it was strongly supported by the Executive, Clinical Directors and team of dietitians.

"We see this as an important first step in helping to strengthen the quality and nutritional value of food and drinks supplied on our premises, as we continue our journey to improve the overall health of the community we serve."

This decision follows the footsteps of New Zealand who have has a similar government-enforced ban on the sale of sugar-sweetened drinks at healthcare sites since 2015.