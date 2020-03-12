Wide Bay is back on top in school sports cricket

The successful Wide Bay team that took out the state school sport titles in 15-19-year-old boys. Kynan Hard (back left), Dylan Heycox, Ryan Wilcox, Grady McKay, Isaac Kelsey, Matthew Springate, Fletcher Brown, Simon Kelly (Manager), Matthew Jackson (front left), Simon Gills (Coach), Caleb Szegfu, Eddy Ryan (captain), Brendan Grills, Jaden Heness

CRICKET: It's been a long time but Wide Bay is back on top and the best in the state in school sports in cricket.

Wide Bay, featuring six Bundy players, won the 15-19-school sports cricket title on Tuesday after finishing top following three days of action.

The region won against Northern and North Coast in their two games and beat the rest of the teams on percentage to claim the crown.

It is the first time in 29 years that Wide Bay has won the title.

"I'd hoped if the boys performed they would be in the mix," Wide Bay coach Simon Gills said.

"If we finished on top if would be an added bonus."

The team did just that but it wasn't without some nerves along the way.

Wide Bay won against Northern on day one after making 8/220 before bowling out Northern for 131 in reply.

The second day was a washout, which meant that Wide Bay needed to win big against North Coast after Sunshine Coast won by a big margin on day one.

Wide Bay did that, making 8/194 before bowling out North Coast for 68.

The region then claimed the title after Sunshine Coast had a narrow win in its second match.

"I thought it would be tough to win the carnival after day two and we might finish top two," Gills said.

"We could only do what we do and the rest looked after itself.

"Everyone played their roles."

This ranged from the top six batsmen performing well on the first day to Caleb Szegfu taking six wickets to be the second on the wicket taking list for the tournament.

Isaac Kelsey also bowled well despite not taking a wicket for the tournaments.

Then Bundy and Brothers openers Eddie Ryan and Matthew Jackson put on a 100-run stand in the second match to guide the side to victory.

Ryan, Jackson and Kelsey, from the Fraser Coast, were selected for the Queensland side after the event.

"I thought we could potentially get one or two," Gills said.

"But to get three is fantastic for the boys who themselves and their parents travel and make great sacrifices to play the game."

Gills said others were unlucky not to be picked.

For the coach, the win was two years in the making.

The team, through competing together and playing in the Lords Taverners competition, has found a new level to compete against other regions.

As Gills explained, the side has found its mental edge.

"Wide Bay can match it with other teams, without a doubt," he said.

"They are good cricketers in their own right.

"But playing against others for one week a year, a few were in awe of them.

"When they played week in, week out against them, like the Lords Taverners, they knew they were capable of matching it with them."

Gills said he hoped that program continued and added next year could be successful too.

Up to half a dozen of the squad will play next year.