Wide Bay islands make list of top 10 Oz island destinations

Fraser Island has been named one of the top ten island destinations in Australia.

FRASER Island has been named one of the top 10 island destinations in Australia by a leading travel company.

The heritage listed island took out the seventh spot in Experience Oz + NZ's online poll of the top 10 island destinations last month.

Lady Elliot Island, located off the coast of Bundaberg, took out the top spot.

Both destinations were among about 23 locations across Australia.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said it was a fantastic result and a sign "the Fraser Coast region has incredible experiences to offer visitors."

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort custodian Peter Gash said they were honoured to be named first place.

"On Lady Elliot Island it is our goal to protect and preserve the surrounding environment by minimising our carbon footprint... we very much aim to leave this special place better than we found it," Mr Gash said.