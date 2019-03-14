Wide Bay Labor candidate: 'Scrap cashless card'

LABOR'S candidate for Wide Bay has slammed the Cashless Debit Card, saying it would be scrapped if Bill Shorten's government were elected.

Jason Scanes made the comments as momentum builds toward the Federal Election date being officially called.

"Labor opposes it all the way,” he said.

While there are no current plans to bring the card to the Wide Bay electorate, Mr Scanes made it clear he was against the welfare card.

Mr Scanes believed there was a "longer term vision of transitioning everyone onto this card” and he feared the impact that would have on small businesses.

"I think it is extremely restrictive on the individual,” he said.

"I believe they are treating the Australian people like they are children.”

Mr Scanes also expressed concern about the high cost of administrating the card, which he said was $820 per year for each person.

Instead of focusing on the card, politicians needed to focus on bringing jobs to the region, he said.

"Obviously jobs is a big issue within the area,” Mr Scanes said.

"Unemployment in general is significantly high.”

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said he would not support the card being rolled out in his electorate.

"The card isn't coming to Wide Bay. I'm talking about things that are real,” he said.

"It will not come to Wide Bay, full stop.”

The controversial cards have been rolled out across Hinkler since the start of the year, with Bundaberg residents the first to receive card.

Only 20 per cent of welfare payments can be accessed in cash, with 80 per cent of the funds on the debit card.

Earlier this year, Mr Shorten confirmed he would scrap the cashless card in Hinkler should he win government.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the roll-out of the card had so far been a success.

"The roll-out of the Cashless Debit Card is progressing well and the feedback I have received to date has been positive,” he said.

Mr Pitt is also focused on job generation.

"We've seen a reduction in the youth unemployment rate recently and I hope to see that continue,” he said.

"There have been a number of investments in the region which will lead to more jobs, including the $26 million Hervey Bay Airport redevelopment, the Hinkler Regional Deal and a number of programs to help people get into work and keep them at work.”