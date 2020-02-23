WIDE BAY MEDALISTS QLD tri championships

Queensland School Sports Triathlon and Aquathlon - Matthew Taylor (Left) took out gold and Aidan Witt (Right) took out silver in the Junior Multiclass Aquathlon.Photo: Cody Fox

TRIATHLON: There was gold, silver and bronze medal efforts from Wide Bay triathletes at the Queensland State Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships on the weekend.

Urangan boys Matthew Taylor and Aiden Witt won gold and silver in the Multiclass Aquathlon Intermediate 15-16 years male in the first official running of Multiclass events.

They had to swim 200m then run 2km and Taylor struggled with the surf and current, but caught up in the run to win.

“I was pleased with the win and to finally get over the line. I was last with the swim leg so I ran as fast as I could and just won,” Taylor said.

Silver medallist Witt said the swim was a challenge but the run was easy and he was happy with second place.

Queensland School Sports Triathlon and Aquathlon - Wide Bay team (L) Benjamin Rudd, Dylan Smith and Xavier Metcalfe took home the silver medal in the Junior Male relay.Photo: Cody Fox

The Wide Bay team of Xavier Metcalfe, Benjamin Rudd and Dylan Smith came second in the Male Junior Regional Relay Championship.

The 300m swim, 10km cycle and 2km run put the trio to the test and they pleased the home crowd with an outstanding effort.

The Wide Bay Female team of Ella Crawford, Lily Vella and Olivia Grundy won bronze in the Female Junior Regional Relay Championship.

Queensland School Sports Triathlon and Aquathlon - (L) Ella Crawford, Lily Vella and Olivia Grundy received bronze in the Junior Female Relay.Photo: Cody Fox

Wide Bay placed sixth overall.

State and national convener Brian Harrington said the championships were the seventh hosted by Hervey Bay.

Queensland School Sports Triathlon and Aquathlon - Start of the Junior Boys Aquathlon.Photo: Cody Fox

“Everything went smoothly and we got very positive feedback from the 11 regions who participated,” Harrington said.

“Considering the triathlete numbers we have in Hervey Bay to other regions, we are performing very well.

“The Fraser Coast Regional Council, local business and the community have been a great support of this triathlon weekend. “

Hervey Bay will now host the Nationals School Sport Australia Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships from March 22 to 25.

This will involve 250 students, with Queensland favourites to win again.