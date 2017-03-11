Wide Bay Motor Complex roars into life with rally

Ian Armstrong puts in a practice lap at Wide Bay Motor Complex ahead of its first-ever event.

IAN Armstrong didn't necessarily need to dig into 30 years of experience to offer his best advice for prospective rally drivers.

"Don't crash,” he joked.

"Make sure you keep it in the middle of the road and out of the trees.”

Armstrong is one of 30 drivers who will compete at Wide Bay Motor Complex's first-ever event today.

"I like the speed and the thrill of it,” he said of his love of rally. "It's going to be great, we've already got a full field of 30 cars so it proves people will travel from Brisbane to here.”

The rallysprint has drawn drivers from Brisbane and beyond as the Boonooroo facility looks to stamp itself as the state's next big motorsport complex.

Armstrong, who drives a highly modified 1975 TX Holden Gemini (with a twin cam engine and all the works) and calls the Fraser Coast home, said he looked forward to this event being the first of many to be held on his doorstep.

"It's fantastic to have an event in our own time instead of having to travel all the time,” he said.

"(The closest tracks are) up near Rocky and down to Border Ranges.

"It will be great. Once we get this event out of the way we can concentrate on other events.”

The Wide Bay Motor Complex is located about 4km east of the Granville BP on the Maryborough-Tuan Forest Rd.

Maryborough Girl Guides will run a sausage sizzle and will have drinks for sale, while spectators are urged to bring chairs and shade cover to the free event.

Organisers asked for spectators to take their rubbish from the venue which will be a no-smoking area due the extended dry.