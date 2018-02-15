Wide Bay MP addresses Duncan Chapman memorial in parliament

Mr O'Brien proudly spoke about stage two of the $3.2 million memorial which is now under construction at Queens Park in Maryborough.

Mr O'Brien proudly spoke about stage two of the $3.2 million memorial which is now under construction at Queens Park in Maryborough. Valerie Horton

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien made a special mention of the Duncan Chapman Memorial naming it a landmark of international significance during a speech at parliament.

Mr O'Brien proudly spoke about stage two of the $3.2 million memorial which is now under construction at Queens Park in Maryborough.

He welcomed the president of the Queens Park Military Trail Project Committee, Nancy Bates and committee members to parliament house.

"I acknowledge Nancy Bates and her husband Tony who have driven this visionary project," he said.

"We all look forward to the opening in July of this special memorial that will be a very solemn place of deep reflection to honour the service and sacrifice of Anzac's and all defence personnel."

The Coalition Government is contributing $900,000 to this landmark memorial of international significance.