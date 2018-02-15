Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wide Bay MP addresses Duncan Chapman memorial in parliament

Mr O'Brien proudly spoke about stage two of the $3.2 million memorial which is now under construction at Queens Park in Maryborough.
Mr O'Brien proudly spoke about stage two of the $3.2 million memorial which is now under construction at Queens Park in Maryborough. Valerie Horton

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien made a special mention of the Duncan Chapman Memorial naming it a landmark of international significance during a speech at parliament. 

Mr O'Brien proudly spoke about stage two of the $3.2 million memorial which is now under construction at Queens Park in Maryborough.

He welcomed the president of the Queens Park Military Trail Project Committee, Nancy Bates and committee members to parliament house. 

"I acknowledge Nancy Bates and her husband Tony who have driven this visionary project," he said. 

"We all look forward to the opening in July of this special memorial that will be a very solemn place of deep reflection to honour the service and sacrifice of Anzac's and all defence personnel."

The Coalition Government is contributing $900,000 to this landmark memorial of international significance.

Related Items

Topics:  duncan chapman llew o'brien maryborough queens park

Fraser Coast Chronicle
LOOK INSIDE: Million dollar mansions of the Fraser Coast

LOOK INSIDE: Million dollar mansions of the Fraser Coast

THEY'RE the homes we all dream about living in.

ROSTER COMPLETE: Wilks arrives for Wide Bay Buccaneers

NEW ARRIVAL: Wide Bay Buccaneers visa player Ben Wilks.

Ben Wilks finished his journey from London on Wednesday.

Two-time champ Ferris to ride at Hervey Bay

THE BEST: Dean Ferris will compete at Hervey Bay Motocross Club on Sunday.

Juniors ride Saturday, with seniors and pro riders Sunday.

Fraser Coast athletes vie for Qld triathlon team

Four Fraser Coast athletes - Lochie Armstrong, Col Curry, Toby Powers and Harry King - are expected to dominate should they perform.

Armstrong won the School Sport Australia junior title in 2016.

Local Partners