Wide Bay MP congratulates M’boro member on re-election

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien has congratulated Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders on his re-election.

Mr O'Brien had backed LNP candidate Denis Chapman during the state election, but he vowed to work with Mr Saunders to build a strong future for the Heritage City.

"I congratulate Bruce Saunders on his re-election as the member for Maryborough and I hope that our advocacy sees Maryborough as a manufacturing and agricultural powerhouse into the future," he said.

"Our democracy is a truly wonderful thing.

"And whilst it doesn't always provide us with the decision we wish for, it does always provide us with the right decision.

"Because that's the decision of the people."

With 68.98 per cent of the unofficial preliminary vote counted, Mr Saunders has 14,018 votes and 55.01 per cent of the total vote.

LNP candidate Denis Chapman has 6395 votes and 25.10 per cent of the vote.