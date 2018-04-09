Wide Bay MP not afraid to fight for Bruce Hwy upgrade

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has not shied away from taking on his own party when it comes to fighting for funding to upgrade the Bruce Highway.



Last year, Mr O'Brien took his Canberra colleagues to task after $536.5million was set aside in the the Federal Budget to expand the Bruce Hwy between Brisbane's Pine Rivers and the Sunshine Coast's Caloundra from four to six lanes.



The section between Gympie and Maryborough remains just two lanes.



An analysis of 15 years of government crash data recently revealed at least 28 people have died in head-on highway collisions between Gympie and Torbanlea.



"People are dying in the electorate of Wide Bay and it must stop," Mr O'Brien said.



Speaking in Parliament at the time, Mr O'Brien said the convenience of city dwellers should never trump life-saving projects for regional and rural roads.



"Infrastructure money needs to be spent where it will save lives," he said.



"I stand shoulder to shoulder with my local community, media and road safety advocates who today are calling for these Bruce Highway upgrades which will save precious lives."



Mr O'Brien is fighting for section D of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade to be funded.



Section C of the upgrade was completed in February, with section A completed in Mary 2017 and section B was completed in December 2012.



Preliminary planning for section D started in March 2014 and was completed in early 2016.



Detailed design began in May 2016.



It will incorporate 26km including a bypass of Gympie with the corridor running east of town close to the railway line until Old Maryborough Rd.

