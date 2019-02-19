Menu
Woolworths chief Brad Banducci. Picture: Renee Nowytarger.
News

Wide Bay MP praised as Woolworths caves on $1 a litre milk

Carlie Walker
by
19th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has been praised for his efforts after Woolworths agreed to end the sale of milk for just $1 a litre.

Liberal National Party Shadow Minister for Agriculture Tony Perrett said both Mr O'Brien and Federal Coalition Agriculture Minister David Littleproud had been tireless supporters of the dairy industry.

He said the announcement that Woolworths would end the milk wars was great news for Queensland's dairy industry.

"For too long our hard-working dairy farmers have been sacrificed just so our supermarkets can increase their margins," he said.

FULL STORY: Woolworths lifts the price of milk

"This announcement will finally allow farmers to start getting paid what it actually costs to produce their product.

"Woolworths will continue to use its dairy processor to distribute the extra money to dairy farmers.

"I welcome the decision by Woolworths and urge Coles and Aldi to also get on board."

Mr O'Brien said when he took on the issue, Coles and Woolworths were locked in a battle of brinkmanship that had left farmers poorer.

"After many meetings with dairy farmers, industry groups and Woolworths we now have a breakthrough," he said.

"Many people said it wouldn't be done and that dollar milk was here to stay.

"But this move by Woolworths goes to show that by shining a light on the devastating impact of dollar milk through the work of Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation and their members, my speeches in the Parliament, and through the resolve of my National Party colleagues, Woolworths has listened and acted."

Woolworths Group chief executive Brad Banducci said it was clear something needed to change and Woolworths wanted to play a constructive role in making it happen.

"We believe the long-term sustainability of our dairy industry and the regional communities they help support is incredibly important for Australia," he said.
 

