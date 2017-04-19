Wide Bay MP to raise Bruce Hwy deaths at Parliament

The latest two deaths on the Bruce Hwy will likely reach the ears of Parliament when it resumes sitting, according to Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

AFTER six deaths in three weeks on the Bruce Highway, the spotlight has again fallen on the potential safety of the notorious stretch of road.

Investigations continue into the crash that has left two dead and four seriously injured after a fatal accident outside Tiaro on Monday afternoon.

But federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said he would raise the issue of funding and upgrades when Parliament resumes in May.

It comes after a 75-year-old woman was killed at the Gunalda United service station on March 31, and the death of three family members in a truck and car head-on collision near Curra on March 26.

"The fatalities will be investigated by the Coroner, and the Queensland Government Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Police will also investigate the site of each crash, to determine the cause," he said.

"If the road is at fault I will call on state and federal governments to make funding available to fix those sites."

It echoes a similar call Mr O'Brien made earlier this month for a four-lane corridor between Gympie and Maryborough..

A spokesperson from Mr O'Brien's office said the project would be considered upon the completion of the Gympie Bypass.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said his thoughts were with the families involved "at this difficult time", but said he would wait for the results of the crash investigation before making comment.