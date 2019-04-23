Wide Bay no-show? One Nation silent on Federal candidate

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation party has not announced a candidate for Wide Bay, despite nominations closing at noon today.



The move could leave Hinkler's Damian Huxham as the party's sole representative in the Fraser Coast region during the upcoming Federal Election.



Candidates for the populist party have been announced for Blair, Capricornica, Dawson, Fairfax, Fisher, Flynn, Groom, Hinkler, Longman, Maranoa and Petrie.



But a candidate for Wide Bay, which recorded the highest One Nation vote in the country during the 1998 election, has not been forthcoming.



Multiple questions to One Nation's media office about plans to announce a candidate for Wide Bay were not answered last week.



Previous Wide Bay candidates Elise Cottam and Elisa Roberts have distanced themselves from the party since their respective campaigns.



Ms Cottam, the party's former candidate in the 2016 Federal Election, was disendorsed in 2017 over unpaid fees for that year's State Election.



Ms Roberts, who claimed the State seat of Gympie in 2001, left the party in 2002 to stand as an Independent.



She was defeated by the National Party's David Gibson in 2006.



In an exclusive interview with the Gympie Times last month, Ms Roberts said she distanced herself from the party and its leader Pauline Hanson over controversial comments about the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

