Wide Bay NPL crew chase Vegas dream

SIN CITY: Las Vegas-bound for the World Series of Poker event Colossus III, Adam McGuire and Luke Pearson from the Wide Bay National Poker League.

THE timing of a blinking eye is all that could stand between three Wide Bay National Poker League players and the chance to win millions.

Local licensee Luke Pearson and Dreamchaser winner Adam McGuire will lead a contingent of NPL Wide Bay players to Las Vegas for the Colossus III.

They fly to Sydney today en route to Sin City, where they will try their hand in at least two comps.

Pearson said they'd play a smaller competition to scout possible playing styles ahead of the aptly-named Colossus III.

"They had a field of 20,000 people last year,” he said. "

They have flights so each of those could have 5000 people in it. It'll be crazy seeing 5000 people in there.

"The photo of the room is intimidating enough. It's going to be an eye-opener.”

Pearson has run NPL Wide Bay with the dream of making it big enough to regularly give poker players between Gympie and Bundaberg the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas and compete at what is one of the world's biggest poker destinations.

It is a huge, albeit unexpected, opportunity for McGuire, a baker who started playing poker only 18 months ago.

"It's everyone's dream to play in the world series in Vegas, it's just lucky for me to happen in the first year and a half,” McGuire said.

"Luke's been a friend for years and he told me to come down and play.”

If McGuire wins, he stands to collect at least $1 million.

McGuire said the most influential skills will be positioning, and emotion.

"The biggest part is probably positions: when and how you should act in the positions,” he said.

"Emotional status is very important as well. There's a few basic tells other people have like blinking or looking at their chip stack.”