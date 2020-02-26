Menu
Second Anniversary – (L) Kylie Richardson, Angela Vu, Donna Luck and Daniel McNamara from GensisCare. Photo: Cody Fox
Wide Bay oncology clinics deliver 40,000 treatments in two years

Carlie Walker
26th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
MORE than 40,000 radiation therapy treatments have been delivered in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg since the GenesisCare radiation oncology centres opened two years ago.

Today that anniversary will be celebrated when the first patients treated at the centres return to commemorate the occasion.

Specialist teams at GenesisCare Fraser Coast and Bundaberg have since delivered more than 40,000 treatments to more than 2500 cancer patients in the Wide Bay region, many of whom were previously having to travel to Brisbane for high-end treatments which are delivered daily.

“The benefit of being part of the GenesisCare network is that all our patients, regardless of whether they live in metro Brisbane or regional Queensland, have access to the latest protocols, screening for suitable clinical trials and advanced treatment options,” said Andrew Saunders, the general manager for GenesisCare Queensland.

