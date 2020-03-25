Wide Bay patient among 46 new coronavirus cases

ONE new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Wide Bay, among 46 patients diagnosed on Wednesday.

The new case takes the total number of confirmed cases on the Wide Bay to seven.

"Contact tracing is underway for the 46 new cases," a spokesman from Queensland Health said.

"Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.



"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state."

The public was urged to follow recommended advice to help stop the spread of the virus.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community," the spokesman said.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.



"Critically, make sure you are practicing good hygiene and staying home if you're sick.

"Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.



"Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

"Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival."

