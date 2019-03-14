Wide Bay players ready for Schools State Titles

SOFTBALL: For Maryborough softballers, the season way be over but there is plenty of work still to be done.

The Queensland School Sport 13-19 years Boys' Softball State Championships starts today at the Searle St grounds.

Seventy-two players in six teams representing Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast, Met West, Met North, Darling Downs and the Capricornia will take part.

The teams will compete for the state championship and for places in the state team to play in the national championships, to be held in Canberra in May.

Last year Darling Downs was victorious in the competition and again appear very strong.

Event convenor Wendy Mathiesen has high expectations for the tournament.

"People will see a very high level of play over the next few days, with state and national players in the teams,” Mathiesen said.

The local teacher is determined to ensure the carnival runs without a problem.

Today the carnival will be opened by dignitaries including the mayor George Seymour, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and softball association life members from 8.45am.

First games will feature Wide Bay and Darling Downs on diamond one.

Meanwhile, on diamond two Capricornia and Met West will meet.

Both games get started at 9.15am.

In round two games, Met North will play Met West on diamond one and Sunshine Coast will take on Capricornia on diamond two.

For the final game of the day Sunshine Coast will back up to play Darling Downs.

Local Maryborough player, Daniel Singleton is ready for the tournament.

"We fear no one and I am looking forward to the experience playing against quality opposition,” Singleton said.

The Wide Bay team features nine players from both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Queensland representative Morgan Scrivens is expecting good results from the Wide Bay team.

"It will be great to play against other teams who, like us, want to win,” Scrivens said.

"The level of play is high and you have to be on your game the whole time.”

Organising the tournament has meant all hands on deck for the association including some of the players.

Scrivens has spent the last two afternoons helping the club to mow and ready the diamonds for play.

"I just hope we get a little bit of rain to keep the dust down and ready for play,” Scrivens said.

Mathiesen said it would be a tough but enjoyable few days for the club's volunteers.

"It is a great way to showcase our local players,” she said.

The tournament's final games will be held on Sunday with the grand final to be played at noon.