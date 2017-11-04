Sport

Wide Bay poker players rake in the winnings

JACKPOT: Wide Bay players stayed to the end to watch all the action at the poker competition. Julie Rivas won the top $15,000 prize.
JACKPOT: Wide Bay players stayed to the end to watch all the action at the poker competition. Julie Rivas won the top $15,000 prize. Paul Neary
Blake Antrobus
by

THEY'VE turned the art of reading the cards into a thousand-dollar gambit.

And now, these Wide Bay players have raked in more than half the $50,000 prize pool.

It follows the team taking out top spots at the National Poker League's $50,000 Top Gun competition in Brisbane last Saturday.

Out of 169 players, about 60 hailed from Wide Bay

NPL Wide Bay licensee Luke Pearson said it was a "huge achievement” for the region's players.

"When we do go away to these events, it's usually one of our players that does well,” Pearson said.

"But to have all these placements makes me so proud.”

Hervey Bay woman Julie Rivas won the tournament, with Andrew McGuire coming second, Bundaberg's Miles Walker coming fifth with Childers' Robyn Williams sixth and Michelle Cranbroune in 16th.

Across the field, the five players brought home more than $30,000.

"As the owner and operator for the National Poker League in the area, I am very proud of how all players went in this event - we went down there 60 players strong and showed the big city players we meant business,” Pearson said.

For Pearson, it's a fitting result in the leadup to the $50,000 Top Gun tournament, which will be held in Hervey Bay next year.

He said it would be the biggest event held in the Wide Bay region.

"Our aim is to bring the biggest and best we can find to get our players into these events,” Pearson said.

"We mean business down in these events, we love our poker.

"So far, it's onwards and upwards for the club, the sky's the limit.”

The next NPL $50,000 Top Gun event will be held at the Kondari Hotel in Urangan on May 19, 2018.

Topics:  fcsport national poker league poker wide bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle
PHOTO: Man wanted for questioning over alleged stabbing

PHOTO: Man wanted for questioning over alleged stabbing

The incident happened at the Old Sydney Hotel on Thursday.

  • News

  • 4th Nov 2017 9:39 AM

No one solution to tackling youth suicide

We are calling on our political parties to address youth suicide and mental health issues in regional Queensland.

Will youth mental health become a key platform during this election?

Neighbour sees peacock beaten to death

Peacock strutting his stuff!

There has also been an increased spate of dog baitings across Qld.

'One thing led to another': Couple celebrates 70 years

LASTING LOVE: Pat and Keith Sander celebrated 70 years of marriage on November 1 2017.

The couple married in 1947 after years of dating

Local Partners

Lighter winds bring fishers out to have a good look around

A LITTLE more stability in the weather has been a good change this week.

Modified mowers to put on a show in Maryborough

Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club - Bronson Andrews leads this group in the All In C,D and E Grade race.

A day of fun and thrills is coming to the Fraser Coast.

The Western Force’s last gift to Wallabies

New Wallabies players Matt Philip (2nd left) and Blake Enver stretchy during a training session at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney Monday, October 30, 2017. The Wallabies will face Japan on November 4. (AAP Image/Daniel Munoz) NO ARCHIVING

Wallabies fledgling Matt Philip found his feet at the Force.