Wide Bay poker players rake in the winnings

JACKPOT: Wide Bay players stayed to the end to watch all the action at the poker competition. Julie Rivas won the top $15,000 prize. Paul Neary

THEY'VE turned the art of reading the cards into a thousand-dollar gambit.

And now, these Wide Bay players have raked in more than half the $50,000 prize pool.

It follows the team taking out top spots at the National Poker League's $50,000 Top Gun competition in Brisbane last Saturday.

Out of 169 players, about 60 hailed from Wide Bay

NPL Wide Bay licensee Luke Pearson said it was a "huge achievement” for the region's players.

"When we do go away to these events, it's usually one of our players that does well,” Pearson said.

"But to have all these placements makes me so proud.”

Hervey Bay woman Julie Rivas won the tournament, with Andrew McGuire coming second, Bundaberg's Miles Walker coming fifth with Childers' Robyn Williams sixth and Michelle Cranbroune in 16th.

Across the field, the five players brought home more than $30,000.

"As the owner and operator for the National Poker League in the area, I am very proud of how all players went in this event - we went down there 60 players strong and showed the big city players we meant business,” Pearson said.

For Pearson, it's a fitting result in the leadup to the $50,000 Top Gun tournament, which will be held in Hervey Bay next year.

He said it would be the biggest event held in the Wide Bay region.

"Our aim is to bring the biggest and best we can find to get our players into these events,” Pearson said.

"We mean business down in these events, we love our poker.

"So far, it's onwards and upwards for the club, the sky's the limit.”

The next NPL $50,000 Top Gun event will be held at the Kondari Hotel in Urangan on May 19, 2018.