WIDE BAY PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF

Wide Bay Premier League Soccer – KSS Jets were the highest placed Fraser Coast team in the 2019 season. Blake Walker uses his head.

FOOTBALL: The 2020 Wide Bay Premier League kicks off tonight with matches in Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

The 10-team competition features four Fraser Coast sides with three from Maryborough, Granville, Sunbury and Doon Villa, and the KSS Jets in Hervey Bay.

Doon Villa

Coach: Dan Rapps

Captain: Joel Shilletto – Played with club for 19 years

Gains: Alex Mellor (West), Joshua Limbrick (KSS Jets)

Losses: Tom and Brett Einam, Matthew Nowitzke, Sam Kirk, Jeremy Bates.

Doon Villa will feature a new coach in Dan Rapps who has been promoted from a successful campaign with the all-conquering 2019 under-16 Doon Villa team.

“We have a young team that have worked hard in the off-season,” he said.

KSS Jets

Coach: Phil Rimmer

Captain: Not named

Gains: Steve Rankin (Buccaneers), Ollie Post (Wales), Juniors – Ton Van Barrs, Dan Jones, Lachy Taylor and Rivier Millwood

Losses: Liam Previtera (Victoria), Matt Capello and Matt Burke (Brisbane Easts NPL)

The highest placed Fraser Coast team in 2019 has lost key players but that does not concern coach Phil Rimmer.

“We have recruited well, and we believe we will once again be up around the top,” he said.

Sunbury

Coach: Dave Chapman

Captain: Anthony Mollee

Gains: Focusing on blooding junior players. Losses: Sam Smith, Brad Mitchell

Dave Chapman takes the reins from 2019 coach Phil Howlett and is realistic about the season ahead.

“We will have a tough first-up match against Bingera, they have been the benchmark for the past few seasons,” he said.

“We plan to work into the season and our focus is getting our style of play right first.”

Granville

Coach: Michael Johnson

Captain: Scott Thomsen

Gains: Names held back

Losses: Nil

Granville are not releasing names of new signings but captain Scott Thomsen said he believes the club will challenge for the semi-finals.

“The coaches have prepared us well and we have plenty of depth,” he said.

Round one matches include Granville playing host to Bargara at Canning Street, Maryborough, while KSS Jets will welcome Diggers FC to the Fraser Coast Sports Complex.

Doon Villa travel to Bundaberg to match up against Brothers Aston Villa on Martens Oval 3 and will be joined by Sunbury who will play Bingera on Martens Oval 2.

In the final match, Across the Waves host United Park Eagles at the ATW grounds.

All matches kick off at 6pm.