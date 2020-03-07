WIDE BAY PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF
FOOTBALL: The 2020 Wide Bay Premier League kicks off tonight with matches in Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.
The 10-team competition features four Fraser Coast sides with three from Maryborough, Granville, Sunbury and Doon Villa, and the KSS Jets in Hervey Bay.
Doon Villa
Coach: Dan Rapps
Captain: Joel Shilletto – Played with club for 19 years
Gains: Alex Mellor (West), Joshua Limbrick (KSS Jets)
Losses: Tom and Brett Einam, Matthew Nowitzke, Sam Kirk, Jeremy Bates.
Doon Villa will feature a new coach in Dan Rapps who has been promoted from a successful campaign with the all-conquering 2019 under-16 Doon Villa team.
“We have a young team that have worked hard in the off-season,” he said.
KSS Jets
Coach: Phil Rimmer
Captain: Not named
Gains: Steve Rankin (Buccaneers), Ollie Post (Wales), Juniors – Ton Van Barrs, Dan Jones, Lachy Taylor and Rivier Millwood
Losses: Liam Previtera (Victoria), Matt Capello and Matt Burke (Brisbane Easts NPL)
The highest placed Fraser Coast team in 2019 has lost key players but that does not concern coach Phil Rimmer.
“We have recruited well, and we believe we will once again be up around the top,” he said.
Sunbury
Coach: Dave Chapman
Captain: Anthony Mollee
Gains: Focusing on blooding junior players. Losses: Sam Smith, Brad Mitchell
Dave Chapman takes the reins from 2019 coach Phil Howlett and is realistic about the season ahead.
“We will have a tough first-up match against Bingera, they have been the benchmark for the past few seasons,” he said.
“We plan to work into the season and our focus is getting our style of play right first.”
Granville
Coach: Michael Johnson
Captain: Scott Thomsen
Gains: Names held back
Losses: Nil
Granville are not releasing names of new signings but captain Scott Thomsen said he believes the club will challenge for the semi-finals.
“The coaches have prepared us well and we have plenty of depth,” he said.
Round one matches include Granville playing host to Bargara at Canning Street, Maryborough, while KSS Jets will welcome Diggers FC to the Fraser Coast Sports Complex.
Doon Villa travel to Bundaberg to match up against Brothers Aston Villa on Martens Oval 3 and will be joined by Sunbury who will play Bingera on Martens Oval 2.
In the final match, Across the Waves host United Park Eagles at the ATW grounds.
All matches kick off at 6pm.