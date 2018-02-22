ACROSS THE COURTS: Wide Bay rep selections begin

THIS week is packed with many important dates on the local netball calendar.

Representative selections in Hervey Bay are kicking off, followed by the 2018 Netball Queensland (NQ) Emerging Talent Phase 1 Clinic, which will be held at Bundaberg's Shalom College on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

The Emerging Talent Program (ETP) serves to identify and develop players, coaches and umpires across Queensland by having NQ staff or representatives conducting workshops throughout the year.

Coaches in the local area with a development level or higher will be extended a direct invitation by NQ to attend this weekend's workshop along with all active C-Badged umpires.

Players were given the opportunity to self-nominate via an online registration closing two weeks prior to this weekend's event.

Associations were also asked to nominate players who they think should be considered for selection.

Netball Queensland will appoint a panel six pathways selectors, at least one of whom will attend each of the workshops.

Local selectors will be appointed (from scouting network) to attend and work with the NQ selector to silently identify players during the first ETP workshop.

Those wishing to be considered for selection in the Wide Bay 16-and-under side to compete in the State Championships need to attend these workshops.

The 16&U State Championships, held in Toowoomba from October 4-6, will provide a forum for players to compete for positions in the state 17U training squad for the 2019 season. The Phase 2 clinic will be held at the Hervey Bay PCYC on July 15.

DO YOU want to write a regular column for your club? Send an email to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au for more details.