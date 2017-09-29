Wide Bay rolls out new stroke treatment

TREATMENT FIRST: Christine Myers Wide Bay's first to receive the new stroke thrombolysis treatment.

TREATMENT FIRST: Christine Myers Wide Bay's first to receive the new stroke thrombolysis treatment. John Parker

A NEW stroke thrombolysis treatment that was pioneered at Hervey Bay Hospital earlier this year has already been used on eight Wide Bay patients.

The first to receive the treatment was Christine Myers who had a stroke at Bundaberg Hospital while picking up her father who was a patient at the time.

Mrs Myers began to feel prickles and a lack of movement in her arm and face as she arrived at hospital, but ignored the symptoms.

Nursing staff realised Mrs Myers was having a stroke and hurried her to the emergency department, where she was administered the treatment.

"Having the stroke thrombolysis was the best decision of my life, and I really believe it was the reason I recovered so quickly," she said.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's General Manager of the Medical Division Michele Gardner, paid tribute to the clinical teams responsible for rolling out the stroke thrombolysis program across Wide Bay.

"When we talk about strokes, one of the things we say is that 'time is brain'," Ms Gardner said.

"When someone is having a stroke, it means the blood supply to the brain is being blocked, for instance by a clot.

"So not only is it crucial for someone to seek immediate medical help if they think they're having a stroke, it's also critical for us to try to break up that clot as soon as possible so we can save as much brain tissue as possible," she said.

Bundaberg Hospital's Palliative, Acute Rehabilitation and Acute Stroke (PARAS) Unit Recreational Officer Shane Isles knows first-hand the effects of a stroke.

Days before his thirtieth birthday Mr Isles was at the local rubbish tip when he suffered from a stroke.

"I was out at the Bundy dump after cleaning up around the house and I felt funny.

"I dropped one of the wheelie bins in tip face and a council worker saw me walking funny asked if I needed help, which I declined.

"I was crawling on the concrete when he (the council worker) come over and said I'm going to get you help.

"I was flown down to Brisbane thankfully within the crucial timeframe to operate," Mr Isles said.

Mr Isles spent three months in hospital between Brisbane and Bundaberg before his five-week stint at Princess Alexandra Hospital's Intensive Rehabilitation Unit.

Mr Isles said he was a typical young male who didn't regularly visit a General Pracitioner, but he has an important message about stroke for the community, "age doesn't discriminate."