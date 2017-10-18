School bus driver arrested for child sex crimes

A MAN, whose job is primarily to get students to and from school safely, is currently in Maryborough jail, accused of child sex related offences.

The Chronicle understands the school bus driver, who cannot be named, was assigned to a rural round in the Wide Bay until his arrest last week.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman confirmed yesterday the man, who lived west of Maryborough, had been charged with nine offences.

They include seven counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16, one count of using the internet to procure a child under 16 and one count of using a carriage service to groom a persons under 16.

Police will allege offences are believed to have occurred in the past six weeks.

The spokeswoman would not be drawn on whether the man had met the alleged victim during the course of his employment.

The man was arrested at his home on October 10.

He appeared in court briefly and was refused bail.

He is due back before Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 27.