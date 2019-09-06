Wide Bay scores life-saving technology for stroke patients

A NEW imaging technique to improve diagnoses and extend the range of treatment options will make it easier for Wide Bay patients who experienced a stroke to make a stronger recovery.



Perfusion studies using CT scanners are allowing Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service clinicians in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay to better identify the extent of recoverable brain tissue following acute ischaemic strokes.



Patients can also get easier access to highly specialised clot-retrieval treatment at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital because of the technique.



WBHHS chief executive officer Adrian Pennington said it gives patients a better chance to recover with more brain function and resume their normal life.



"For people who have a stroke, the response and treatment of their condition is time critical," Mr Pennington said.



"This technology gives our teams accurate and timely information that enables them to determine when clot removal procedures are appropriate to save brain function and provide that patient to with a better quality of life post stroke."



Statistics from the Stroke Foundation reveal the Hinkler electorate has some of the highest stroke rates in Queensland, with a reported 3,908 stroke survivors in 2017.



Hervey Bay Hospital medical imaging director Jason Whelan said new software provided quick and accurate analysis of CT images to help start the treatment, showing the size and location of the clot.

