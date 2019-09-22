Wide Bay Select provide tough hit-out for Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar (orange) v Wide Bay Select (green) - Roy O'Donovan (roar) and Kyle Townsend (wide bay) compete for the ball.

Brisbane Roar (orange) v Wide Bay Select (green) - Roy O'Donovan (roar) and Kyle Townsend (wide bay) compete for the ball. Cody Fox

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Football community dared to dream on Saturday night when the Wide Bay Select team matched it with the Brisbane Roar.

The local team made up of players from the Wide Bay Premier League lost 4-1 against a Roar team that is tipped to make the A-League finals this season.

In front of a crowd of approximately 2000 people both teams displayed wonderful football skills and gave a much needed boost to football in the Wide Bay region.

In a first half that did not net a goal for either team, the Wide Bay Select team displayed a defensive effort that thwarted the attacking raids of the Roar.

Fans were divided wanting to support the locals while cheering on the visiting Roar.

A goal early in the second half to Wide Bay's Jaryd Bennier had the crowd cheering and a belief that they were watching something special.

That kicked the Roar into gear with Macaulay Gillesphey striking a cracking goal past the keeper to event the scores five minutes later.

Aaron Reardon scoring shortly after to give the Roar the lead.

In an entertaining finish to the match, striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls scored a further two goals for the Roar to complete the scoring.