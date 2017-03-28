Wide Bay trials cancelled, state softball titles under a cloud

WET weather expected to hit the Fraser Coast has forced softball cancellations this week.

The Primary School Zone trials, originally being held at the Raward Rd diamond tomorrow and Thursday have been cancelled due to the wet weather forceast in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

The Bay is expected to host the three-day Softball Queensland under-15 state championships, as 11 teams vie for state supremacy.

But a decision is yet to be made if this event will go ahead.

For Hervey Bay duo William Thorogood and Kyle Pearce, it is a chance to improve on their 2016 state title campaign.

"Yeah it wasn't ideal last year,” 13-year-old Pearce said. "I was tripped by their first baseman, fell back on to my wrist and it snapped.

"It was the end of the season so it didn't affect (playing) much but took about two months, then a lot of rehab after that.

"Hopefully it holds up.”

Four Hervey Bay players will join with Bundaberg to form a unified side at the competition.

Thorogood, a 14-year-old catcher said he believed the side will perform better this time.

"We won the first game but lost every other,” Thorogood said.

Both boys consider fielding to be the strongest part of their game.

Thorogood has played softball for about three years, Pearce has been around the sport for most of his life.

"I've had a bat in my hand since I was six,” he said.