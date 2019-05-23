WIDE BAY WATER: Discolouration no cause for concern

WHILE residents connected to the Hervey Bay water supply may have noticed discolouration in their water the last few days, Wide Bay Water insists there is no cause for alarm.

Wide Bay Water treatment manager Cameron Ansell said the colour change, only visible in large water bodies like a bath, was caused by naturally-occurring metal manganese which is found in the Burrum River and Lenthall's Dam.

"The treatment plants typically remove manganese very effectively however those levels have fluctuated and the treatment plant has required adjustment to continue removing the manganese," he said.

"The discolouration has no health effects whatsoever."

Mr Ansell estimated the discolouration would continue for another 24 to 48 hours.