Wide Bay welcomes new nursing staff

THE State Government's nursing and midwifery recruitment program has employed 98 postgraduates in the Wide Bay area.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service executive director of nursing Fiona Sewell said a collaborative approach with Queensland Health was used to resource an appropriate nursing workforce based on service needs and activity demands.

"Wide Hay Hospital and Health Service has recruited 98 postgraduates from mostly within local areas and some out-of-area universities to take up positions at our local hospitals."

"These postgraduates not only strengthen our current workforce by sharing the workload, but many will also become the backbone of our nursing workforce for years to come," she said.

Ms Sewell said to improve patient care, Wide Bay Hospital have recruited new senior nursing positions, such as five new nurse navigators.

"These positions are vital to providing a holistic approach to the care of patients with chronic illnesses so they have better outcomes from their treatment," she said.

"The recruitment of postgraduates and senior nurses ensures we have the right number of nurses to make a real difference to Wide Bay patients."

Ms Sewell added the positions were spread across various nursing teams at Hervey Bay Hospital and the Wide Bay region.

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick said altogether more than 4000 nurses and midwives had been employed since the State Government was elected.

Minister Dick said the State Government is investing in frontline services and staff to ensure the health system meets the needs of an ageing and growing population.

"I welcome each and every nurse and midwife, whether they are graduates or not, and wish them a long and satisfying career in our health system," he said.