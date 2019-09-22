Wide Bay's best go toe-to-toe with Roar stars

GOAL: Wide Bay select celebrates Jaryd Bennier scoring the first goal of the game in Saturday night's match against the Brisbane Roar.

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Football community dared to dream on Saturday night when a Wide Bay Select team matched it with Brisbane Roar.

The local team, made up of players from the Wide Bay Premier League, lost 4-1 against a Roar team tipped to make the A-league final this season.

In front of a crowd of about 2000 people, both teams showed impressive football skills and provided a welcome boost to football in the Wide Bay.

Neither team netted a goal in the first half, with Wide Bay defence thwarting the Roar's attacking raids.

Fans were divided, wanting to support the locals while cheering on the visiting Roar.

A goal early in the second half to Wide Bay's Jaryd Bennier had the crowd cheering, knowing they were watching something special.

That kicked the Roar into gear, with Macaulay Gillesphey striking a cracking goal past the 'keeper to even the score five minutes later.

Aaron Reardon scored shortly after to give the Roar the lead.

In an entertaining finish to the match, striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls scored a further two goals for the Roar.

Wide Bay coach Dale Paxton was blown away by his team's effort.

"It just goes to show the talent we have in the Wide Bay, to come together and compete against the Roar,” he said.

The beaming coach understood what the result and the match meant to the Wide Bay community.

"It just inspires the kids in the Wide Bay,” Paxton said.

"Country boys have heart and they showed it, it shows we have the talent to support the pathway.”

Roar coach Robbie Fowler congratulated the Wide Bay Select team on its standard of play during the match.

"Full credit to the team, they made it very difficult for us,” Fowler said.