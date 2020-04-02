Wide Bay’s crime scene is changing

Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service Katarina Carroll with Police Minister Mark Ryan in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service Katarina Carroll with Police Minister Mark Ryan in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

IN ONE year the Wide Bay has seen a big change in the type of crimes reported – offences against a person are down but offences against property representing some of the biggest increases in the states.

Crime statistics were released for the 2018-19 financial year on Monday and overall more crime was reported in Wide Bay then in the previous year.

Wide Bay had a significant increase in the number of reported crimes for the 2018-19 financial year.

There was a 7.3 per cent increase when comparing the rate per 100,000 people to the 2017-18 financial year.

In total there were 29,915 reported crimes in Wide Bay from 2018 to 2019.

The increase was larger than the Queensland average. The state increased by 2 per cent.

Overall the number of offences against a person, including homicide, assault, sexual offences and robbery, were down in Wide Bay by 2.1 per cent when compared to the change in rate over one year.

Assault-related offences were down to 1349 between 2018 and 2019, a reduction of 7.6 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

Sexual offences were also down – 477 were reported, a reduction of 7.6 per cent in one year.

However, robbery increased by 12.1 per cent in one year with 95 reports between 2018 and 2019.

Offences against property including unlawful entry, arson, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and fraud in Wide Bay were up overall with the highest rise in the state at 12.7 per cent when compared to the previous financial year.

Unlawful entry had a 7.2 per cent increase in one year, although when compared to the change in rate over nine years it was down by 20.6 per cent.

Arson had a large increase with 87 offences committed, an increase in one year of 54 per cent.

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle also had a significant increase in a year with a rise of 26.2 per cent and a 102.6 per cent increase over nine years.

In the 2018-19 financial year there were 5369 drug offences in Wide Bay, an increase of 11 per cent when compared to the previous financial year and an increase of 46 per cent in nine years.

Weapons Act offences also had a significant increase with a rise of 32.6 per cent in one year and 97.1 per cent in nine years.

Breaches of domestic violence protection orders decreased in one year by 9.9 per cent, but over nine years they had increased by 102.8 per cent.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said that while the number of offenders in Queensland had decreased from the previous year, the number of offences was on the rise.

“This indicates the increase in the number of offences is due to repeat offenders,” he said.

“It also shows fewer Queenslanders are committing offences in the first place.

“It’s the third year in a row we’ve seen a decline in the number of offenders, and the lowest number of offenders in 10 years.”