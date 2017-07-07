Wide Bay's junior doctors experience bullying

BULLYING and harassment have been exposed in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

A survey of junior WBHHS doctors shows more than half (51%) experienced and/or witnessed bullying, discrimination or harassment on the job and more than two thirds of the perpetrators were senior medicos, including consultants and registrars.

The Australian Medical Association Resident Hospital Health Check 2017 says half of respondents felt something could be done about the behaviour and 63% believed they would face negative consequences if they reported it.

About two thirds of those surveyed said the reported incidents were addressed.

NewsRegional analysis of the data reveals just 13% of Maryborough and Hervey Bay hospital doctors work more than 90 hours a fortnight but 33% said they were advised not to claim overtime pay.

Almost one third (31%) of respondents feared they would make clinical errors because of fatigue.

It must be noted that the survey sample size was small, with only 20% of the state's 2267 resident medical officers taking part.

The number of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service doctors who responded to the survey was not available.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said its normal processes and complaints procedures "have not picked up significant workplace culture concerns".

It also said if any staff member was told not to claim overtime it would be "contrary to our policy".

"Any bullying, discrimination or harassment is unacceptable and if reported it is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly," a spokesman said.

"We would hope any doctors who believe they have been bullied, harassed or discriminated against would report it to our clinical leadership and HR teams.

"Doctors would not be penalised for reporting this behaviour and we would encourage reporting of these issues so our service can thoroughly investigate any complaint. It is not reasonable to expect negative consequences for reporting this behaviour."

AMA Queensland Council of Doctors in Training chair Dr Matthew Cheng said he was stunned at how many of the state's hospitals had an issue with bullying and that overall there had been no improvement on last year's survey.

Across the board, 47% of doctors said they were exposed to toxic behaviour in the workplace, compared to 45% in 2016.

Nearly two thirds (61%) of respondents feared their careers would be harmed if they reported bad behaviour and that their future training would be impacted.

"It's pretty astounding - it's surprising," Dr Cheng told NewsRegional.

"The medical system is very hierarchical, there is a lot of stress and I guess sometimes people take advantage of that system."

Dr Cheng said young doctors often felt their career progression could stall if they claimed overtime.

A Queensland Health spokesman said overtime, fatigue management and bullying and harassment practices were governed by legislation, policy and/or certified agreements.

"Patient safety and employee well-being, including staff fatigue, are taken seriously by Queensland Health," he said.

- NewsRegional