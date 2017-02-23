Wide Bay's state triathlon title hopes ready to race

BIG CHANCE: Col Curry has been in spectacular form and could be one of the favourites for the state junior title. There are more Hervey Bay competitors, including Piper and Jeremy Hinton, who could spring into the top six.

A SEA of 600 successful triathletes have swarmed to Hervey Bay for the Queensland School Sport 13-19yrs Triathlon Championships.

The two-day event will see the state's best young athletes compete for a chance to represent their state at the national titles in Penrith later this year.

The Fraser Coast will be well-represented at the competition, with several strong chances in each division.

Wide Bay has the potential to sweep both male and female's junior, intermediate and senior divisions, though it will not be easy for the region's athletes.

Hervey Bay pair Col Curry and Toby Powers have set the national triathlon scene alight this summer.

Curry leads the Australian Youth Triathlon Series, while Powers has scored a number of strong results throughout the series.

Bundaberg's Ellen Thomas will be one to watch in the junior female race, as the national champion looks to continue her domination of the age group.

Fellow national champion Lochie Armstrong is another who will be out to replicate his success at last year's titles.

Armstrong won last year's national junior title in front of a home crowd, but a progression in age group has made his task tougher.

He will compete alongside Bundaberg duo Charles Liebenburg and James Thomas.

Hervey Bay duo Todd Baldwin and Kayla Munson and Bundaberg's Kate Crook will attempt to claim a senior state title in the competition's first events.

The seniors are scheduled for a 7am start on Friday morning, with intermediates from 8.30am and juniors at 9.30am.

The competition continues on Saturday with relays from 7.15am and the 11-12yrs aquathlon from 9am.