Wide load stops traffic temporarily near Maryborough

An oversized house appears to have been wedged at the overpass on the Bruce Highway in Maryborough.

TRAFFIC on the Bruce Highway was stopped temporarily after a wide load came to a stop near the Sunbury roundabout on Tuesday.

Transport and Main Roads issued an excess dimension permit for the transportation of a wide load on the Bruce Highway.

A photo of the oversized house was posted on social media.

A TMR spokesperson said the wide load was assessed as compliant with our requirements, including height restrictions.

"The wide load was escorted by a Queensland Police Service (QPS) vehicle to ensure the safety of motorists and the load," the spokesperson said.

Traffic on the Bruce Highway was stopped temporarily about 8am as a wide load had come to a stop for an unknown reason.

"We understand traffic flow resumed as soon as the load had safely passed under these structures," the spokesperson said.

"When assessing excess dimension loads we consider traffic and safety impacts to the state-controlled road network and provide advice to police."

QPS are authorised to schedule the wide load movement according to availability of resources.