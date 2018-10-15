Widespread insurance claims after storms

Just a few of the hail stones Robyne Cuerel collected after the cell storm hit at her 3 Mile Rd West property in Tinana on October 11.

Just a few of the hail stones Robyne Cuerel collected after the cell storm hit at her 3 Mile Rd West property in Tinana on October 11. contributed Robyne Cuerel

INSURANCE claims for Thursday's tornado-strength storms have eclipsed those following Cyclone Debbie.

In Hervey Bay and Maryborough, more than 40 property and car damage claims have been lodged to the RACQ following devastating storms.

They're part of about 910 claims made to RACQ alone by residents across the Wide Bay following Thursday's tornado-strength storms.

489 claims are for damage to cars and 421 are for damage to property.

A spokeswoman from RACQ said the cost of the damage could not be predicted at this point, but claims were likely to continue.

"RACQ has extra staff on hand to help manage the process and help our members get back on their feet as soon as possible,” the spokeswoman said.

"Motor assessors and specialist hail repairers from Brisbane (are) helping the local team in the area assess damage to vehicles as quickly as possible, these assessments began on Saturday.”

Comparatively, 250 insurance claims were made across the region when Cyclone Debbie passed over in April 2017.

"The difference between last week's storm and Cyclone Debbie was the hail,” the RACQ spokeswoman said.

"During Debbie we didn't see hail in the region so the majority of claims were for damage to property including some flooding.

"Hail can cause significant damage in a very short time-frame.”