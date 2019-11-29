Widow sues after husband dies hour after getting off cruise

A widow is suing Carnival Cruises after her husband died little more than an hour after he got off the Queen Mary 2 at Circular Quay.

Heather Bailey has claimed in court documents that her husband David was told by a Carnival nurse to see a doctor on the mainland about his chest pain which he had experienced on board.

The Queen Mary 2 visits Sydney Harbour. Picture: James Morgan

Carnival has defended the actions of its nurse, claiming she and a doctor offered to treat Mr Bailey but the couple chose to wait and go to a free public hospital.

In documents filed in the Supreme Court, Mrs Bailey says on the last morning of their journey from Melbourne to Sydney in February 2018 the couple went to the ship's medical centre where there was a nurse and a doctor.

"(David) informed (them) he had been feeling unwell since, at or about, midnight the night before," Mrs Bailey's claim reads.

"(They) informed him that he should attend a hospital onshore."

David and Heather Bailey. Picture: Facebook

The claim states the couple went to disembark "but were stopped by a crew member asking whether they had settled their on-board charges".

"They then went … to settle their account but were told there were no charges outstanding," the claim reads.

Soon after, Mr Bailey collapsed while he was sitting on a pylon at Circular Quay.

A bystander called an ambulance and tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at St Vincent's Hospital.

In its statement of defence, Carnival claimed the couple had refused medical assistance.

"Carnival says that the nurse advised the deceased that he should have his chest pain investigated by the doctor who was then present in the clinic and available to see him immediately for that purpose," the defence reads.

"Carnival says that the deceased's wife told the nurse they intended to go to a hospital onshore because it would be cheaper."

The Queen Mary 2 berthed at Circular Quay. Picture: Bill Hearne

Carnival said due to the court case the company could not comment "other than to say that we continue to express our condolences to the family and, as the statement emphasises, stand by the actions of the on-board medical team … Immediate advice and treatment was offered but it was declined by the guest in favour of seeking medical treatment on shore. Further advice was given that medical care should be sought as a matter of urgency."