Widowed man’s scorn for 'adrenaline junkies'

TIME has not eased the pain and anger felt by grieving husband Alister Pike.

The father of eight abruptly left the final sittings of a coronial inquest into the 2017 death of his wife, Kerri.

He would return to hear coroner Nerida Wilson's recommendations for the skydive industry but, with the family of instructor Peter Dawson, could not stop the emotions from playing on his face.

Alister Pike and granddaughter Sienna with photo of skydive victim Kerri on memorial daybed at Mission Beach

Ever since Ms Pike was killed over Mission Beach in a mid-air collision in October 2017, Mr Pike has had little time for the "cowboy" industry that he said snatched away his wife and left his family in shock and grieving.

He called the coronial report "comprehensive" but disappointing.

"To be quite frank, you can't trust these adrenaline junkies to regulate themselves," Mr Pike said.

A police incident tent was set up on Alexander Drive, Mission Beach, after the skydiving accident in October 2017. Pic: CHRIS HOLMES, INNISFAIL ADVOCATE

"The only thing that will fix the issues in the industry is clear delineation of regulation between the commercial sector."

The Pike family had submitted their written concerns to Ms Wilson prior to her final report, including "a lack of recourse to prosecution for breaches of safety regulations within the industry".

They also submitted that "solo sports skydivers be prohibited from undertaking relative work with tandem skydivers".

Alister and Kerri Pike pictured outside their Mission Beach home. Picture: NATALIE DIXON

Ms Wilson said the family's submissions were covered off in her own recommendations that included "mandatory informed written consent for relative work prior to departure".

Mr Pike's parting objection was the description of Kerri as a "skydive student" when she jumped with Peter Dawson.

"She was no student, she was a one-time customer; let's get that straight," he said outside the Cairns courthouse.