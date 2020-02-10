Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Catherine Frewer, widow of cyclist Cameron Frewer will be in court today when John Joseph Taylor is sentenced. Pictured at home with her dog Herbie. Pic Peter Wallis
Catherine Frewer, widow of cyclist Cameron Frewer will be in court today when John Joseph Taylor is sentenced. Pictured at home with her dog Herbie. Pic Peter Wallis
Crime

Widow’s vow to continue fight as court day arrives

Matty Holdsworth
10th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CATHERINE Frewer has been dreading this day for months: the day she locks eyes with the driver who fatally hit her husband and tells him of the pain and anger it's caused her family.

It's been 14 months since Cameron was killed while cycling along Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.

It's the day that the lives of Mrs Frewer and her three children Lachlan, Heidi and Oscar changed forever.

This morning is the next hurdle to overcome in their long fight for justice.

 

Cameron Frewer is being lovingly remembered by the cycling community for his work in cyclist safety. Pictured with wife, Catherine - Photo Supplied
Cameron Frewer is being lovingly remembered by the cycling community for his work in cyclist safety. Pictured with wife, Catherine - Photo Supplied

 

John Joseph Taylor will be sentenced this morning at the Maroochydore District Court, on charges of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death, and driving while a relevant drug is present in his blood or saliva.

Supported by loving friends and Cameron's brother Scott, who flew in yesterday, Mrs Frewer will "wholeheartedly" read out her victim statement in what she hopes to be a lasting road-safety message.

She said dash camera footage and photos of her late husband would be shown and a second impact statement from a cycling group Mr Frewer was a part of would also be read.

"He (Taylor) needs to know that in one stupid split second, I will never be the same: a changed mother, a changed person," Mrs Frewer said.

"He will be within arm's reach, and that will be the hardest part, but I will be strong."

Mrs Frewer said part of the struggle would be working herself up to simply being in the same room as Taylor and that she would not be able to relax, even when it was finalised.

Still to this day she refers to Taylor only as "him".

"There will be closure after, and hopefully it is a way of moving on and concentrate on my and my kid's futures," she said.

"I need to fight for Cam. Even now I can hear him saying 'keep going, keep fighting'. And I will.

"These accidents are not right. They can't continue.

"Cameron wasn't at fault. He was a perfect person, taken away in an erratic second."

caloundra rd editors picks maroochydore district court national road safety strategy sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

        premium_icon Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

        News Police said the model admitted the drugs were for her personal use

        Gympie plan to turn forerstry waste into clean power

        premium_icon Gympie plan to turn forerstry waste into clean power

        News $600,000 plan will also reduce bushfire fuel in forestry

        OPINION: Why must we whitewash the sins of our heroes?

        premium_icon OPINION: Why must we whitewash the sins of our heroes?

        Opinion Why can’t we talk about Kobe Bryant’s past?

        No major weather-related disasters reported

        premium_icon No major weather-related disasters reported

        News Maryborough SES volunteers have been assisting communities with leaking roofs and...