Brute strangled, kicked and punched his pregnant wife

A magistrate has found Gaurav Endlay guilty of the assault and emotional abuse of his pregnant wife.

WIFE basher Gaurav Endlay was yesterday found guilty of strangling and punching his pregnant wife, despite her giving evidence that she made up the allegations against him.

Endlay, 40, appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court yesterday to hear the decision of Magistrate Simon Brown following a string of hearings over two charges of assault and one count of emotional abuse.

His wife made the allegations against him in a police interview and statutory declaration in October last year.

Magistrate Brown said he found prosecution to have proved one count of assault and the charge of emotional abuse, which were alleged to have happened on September 30, 2019.

The details of the assault were that Endlay grabbed his wife by the hair and dragged her through their Chudleigh home before sitting on her stomach, grabbing her by the throat and choking her, punching her to the face and depriving her of her liberty.

The emotional abuse charge related to Endlay telling his wife he would f*** her mother and her brother, kill her and throw her in a jungle, that she was to blame for the cancer that killed her father and that he would kill himself and it would be her fault and she would go to jail.

Gaurav Endlay arrives at the Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

Endlay also controlled the way she slept and prevented her from turning the bathroom light on.

Magistrate Brown said he found the complainant's statutory declaration "reliable in all circumstances" and said the charges were corroborated by "sources other than the complainant [his wife]" during the hearing.

Magistrate Brown said he formed the view there were issues with the credibility of the evidence the complainant gave during the hearing when she told the court she had made up the allegations against her husband because she was angry and wanted to teach him a lesson.

Magistrate Brown dismissed the allegation that Endlay had sat on, spat on and slapped his wife, pulled her hair and twisted her arms inward between February 1 and March 31, 2019.

He said if he was deciding the matter on the balance of probability rather than beyond reasonable doubt, his decision would have been different.

A coroner last year found Endlay responsible for the death of his baby daughter who he had with his previous wife.

He spent 18 months in custody after the death of his baby, but charges relating to the death were later dropped.

Magistrate Brown set a date to go through his decision and to sentence Endlay over the charges he found had been proved.

Endlay was remanded in custody to appear on February 3.

