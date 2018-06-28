Wife-killer Crump to get parole hearing

Russell Crump (with beard) was arrested for the 2002 murder of Erica Tomkinson.

A WIFE-killing inmate will get another chance at parole.

Russell Stewart Henry Crump from Glenwood will have his bid for parole heard next month.

Jurors in 2003 found Crump guilty of murdering his wife, Erica Tomkinson.

Her body was found in a lagoon near a Toolara State Forest dirt track the year before.

Crump was sentenced to life in jail.

On Thursday, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Crump had been seeking judicial review of an earlier decision not to grant him parole.

But that judicial review won't be needed if Crump gets parole at his next hearing, which was pencilled in for July 9.

A grey-haired, bearded, bespectacled Crump appeared by videolink for Thursday's short hearing.

He was representing himself.

Crump said he'd been led to believe the Parole Board had already decided to refuse him parole.

But Crown lawyer Tarquin Nesbitt-Foster said that was incorrect.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson suggested Crump consider getting legal advice.

"It doesn't give us much time for legal aid,” Crump said.

If Crump is refused parole on July 9, his judicial review case will be heard again later that month.

Crump previously criticised the lack of DNA evidence at his trial and said only one witness linked him to the murder scene.

After his conviction, Crump appealed his case to the highest possible court and even unsuccessfully sought a pardon from the Governor. -NewsRegional