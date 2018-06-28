Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Russell Crump (with beard) was arrested for the 2002 murder of Erica Tomkinson.
Russell Crump (with beard) was arrested for the 2002 murder of Erica Tomkinson. Renee Albrecht
News

Wife-killer Crump to get parole hearing

John Weekes
by
28th Jun 2018 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WIFE-killing inmate will get another chance at parole.

Russell Stewart Henry Crump from Glenwood will have his bid for parole heard next month.

Jurors in 2003 found Crump guilty of murdering his wife, Erica Tomkinson.

Her body was found in a lagoon near a Toolara State Forest dirt track the year before.

Crump was sentenced to life in jail.

On Thursday, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Crump had been seeking judicial review of an earlier decision not to grant him parole.

But that judicial review won't be needed if Crump gets parole at his next hearing, which was pencilled in for July 9.

A grey-haired, bearded, bespectacled Crump appeared by videolink for Thursday's short hearing.

He was representing himself.

Crump said he'd been led to believe the Parole Board had already decided to refuse him parole.

But Crown lawyer Tarquin Nesbitt-Foster said that was incorrect.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson suggested Crump consider getting legal advice.

"It doesn't give us much time for legal aid,” Crump said.

If Crump is refused parole on July 9, his judicial review case will be heard again later that month.

Crump previously criticised the lack of DNA evidence at his trial and said only one witness linked him to the murder scene.

After his conviction, Crump appealed his case to the highest possible court and even unsuccessfully sought a pardon from the Governor. -NewsRegional

erika tomkinson fccourt fccrime glenwood gympie court gympie-crime parole board russell stewart henry crump toolara state forest
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Popular Bay venue takes the cake

    premium_icon Popular Bay venue takes the cake

    News The Waterfront Restaurant's awards shelf will become is even more crowded after the business had another wedding venue win

    • 28th Jun 2018 5:30 PM
    How emergency services are giving themselves the green light

    premium_icon How emergency services are giving themselves the green light

    News The technology reduces travel time for emergency services

    • 28th Jun 2018 5:10 PM
    Super Saturday event will be held Cameron's Way

    Super Saturday event will be held Cameron's Way

    Whats On D'Amicos give back to the Fraser Coast community

    • 28th Jun 2018 5:00 PM
    WATCH: Tears flow as Tobruk leaves port

    WATCH: Tears flow as Tobruk leaves port

    Breaking Ship leaves Bundaberg port ahead of sinking tomorrow

    Local Partners