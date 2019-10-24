Wife of Aussie murdered in Texas fears for her life

The father of slain Australian Brenton Estorffe, far right, has broken his silence over his son’s death. Pictures: Supplied, News Corp Australia

The wife of slain Australian Brenton Estorffe is terrified she will be hunted down by her husband's killers with police yet make an arrest following the horrific murder.

At night, Ange Estorffe - the only witness to her husband's murder - locks herself in her bedroom while family members stand guard outside the door.

Michael Estorffe, father of Brenton, broke his silence today to demand answers about the police investigation of his son's death and to reveal how his daughter-in-law is now fearing for her life.

Mr Estorffe told News Corp Australia he plans to visit police in Texas tomorrow in an attempt to get answers from local authorities who have still not reached out to the family.

Michael Estorffe, the father of Brenton Estorffe, who was shot dead in his home by intruders in Texas. Picture: Scott Dalton

Michael Estorffe, far right, is planning a touching tribute to his murdered son. Picture: Scott Dalton

In an emotional interview, Mr Estorffe also revealed his plans to get a tattoo today of his son's name as a tribute.

"I'm getting a tattoo of Brenton's name, to honour him," he said.

And he revealed that his son's wife Ange, Brenton's widow, is "fearing for her safety and her kids' safety".

"Ange fears for her life. She is terrified."

Local police are apparently doing drive bys of where she is staying in Houston, but she is not under full-time police guard.

It's also believed that Brenton's family have been shocked by the treatment Ange received from police in the immediate aftermath of the murder, with accusations that stunned the family, who strongly support their daughter-in-law.

Angeleanna Estorffe, right, the wife of slain Australian Brenton Estorffe, at a press conference regarding her husband’s murder. Picture: Scott Dalton

Angeleanna Estorffe had guns pointed at her during the terrifying home invasion. Picture: Scott Dalton

Police patrols are being carried out in the neighbourhood of where the murder took place.

The funeral will be held on Friday afternoon in Houston and the family have requested privacy.

Mr Estorffe said the family firmly believes that Brenton was mistakenly targeted and questioned whether a domestic violence incident on their street may have been connected.

A burnt out house at the end of the street also has Brenton's distraught family questioning the safety of the neighbourhood.

The family believe Brenton has been killed in a case of mistaken identity.

"My gut feeling is they have got the wrong person," Mr Estorffe said.

"I can't find any reason that he was shot.

"It seems like they targeted the wrong person at the wrong address."

Brenton Estorffe with his wife Angelenna and their Asher and Eliana.

Angelenna fears for her life after her husband’s brutal murder. Picture: AAP

The parents of Brenton also gave new details about how the murder played out - including that his son was shot twice and that neighbours heard three shots on the night.

Three-year-old Asha started squealing as the violent incident played out.

"He collapsed at the back door," Michael said.

"He was shot twice in the chest.

"One gun shot went into the wall. A clear shot went through the wall.

"He jumped up with a blanket still on him and he collapsed beside the door.

"Ange saw guys pointing guns at her."

Surveillance footage of the car suspected of being involved in the murder of Brenton Estorffe. Picture: Scott Dalton

The other child was in her bedroom. "I want to sit down with the detectives and find out what they know. Brenton did the right thing. I want to know what is going on."

News Corp contacted the police again today and were told that inquiries were ongoing.

Brenton's employer, Enterprise Car Rentals, have refused to comment on the tragic loss of their employee.

News Corp understands they demanded from the family the return of Brenton's company car and his work laptop. The car has been returned. But the laptop has been turned over to police.