Wild dog pack spotted roaming Poona streets

ROAMING DOGS: One of the roaming dogs in Poona, snapped by Ms Whittaker's husband Craig. Craig Whittaker

BECAUSE of wild dogs roaming the streets of Poona, Maria Whittaker says she can no longer walk down the street by herself.

The Poona resident is one of many who has been stalked by a small pack of wild dogs roaming the streets and allegedly stalking residents.

She said the pack of about four dogs have been hanging around the streets over the past six months.

"One night I was walking home from the Poona Hall and was followed by one of the dogs,” Ms Whittaker said.

"I yelled at it and it took off a little way down the road, but didn't fully disappear.

"There's been no attacks, but it's pretty frightening to hear they've been growling at other people.”

Ms Whittaker said she would no longer let her kids walk down the street by themselves because of the dogs.

She said it was likely people were feeding the dogs, which was why they were not afraid of humans.

Fraser Coast Councillor Anne Maddern confirmed this, saying the council's efforts were being hampered by "well-meaning residents who are feeding the dogs.”

Because of this, she said the dogs were "not entering the traps set up in Poona.”

"As part of our campaign to capture the dogs we've stepping up patrols of the area and undertaking a letterbox drop reminding residents that it is illegal to feed wild dogs,” Cr Maddern said.

"The council is also working with HQ plantations and Biosecurity Queensland to set up a co-ordinated control program on council land and in the forestry near Poona.

"We will continue to work with residents to capture the dogs.”