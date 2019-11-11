Wild football fight after coach flattened

Christian Streich was knocked off his feet.

Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham was sent off after a shoulder charge on Freiburg manager Christian Streich - sparking a mass brawl.

In the dying embers of the Bundesliga game in the top flight of German football, Abraham was trying to retrieve a loose ball with his side a goal down, The Sun reports.

As the ball ran out of play, and Abraham chasing, Streich took a step into the path of the Argentinian.

But rather than move around him, the 1.88m centre-back charged into the German manager.

Streich felt the full force of the hit and was laid out flat on his back in the technical area.

The charge saw the game then descend into chaos, as dozens of players and staff from both sets of teams collided in ugly scenes.

The melee, that saw lots of pushing and shoving, lasted nearly five minutes until the players were brought under control by the officials.

Tempers exploded after the controversial hit.

Abraham earned himself a red card for the barge and after a video review on the touchline monitor Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, who had earlier been substituted, was also shown red for grabbing Abraham in the face during the confrontation.

Streich told Sky TV that Abraham "was just so charged up and blew a fuse because he wanted to win the game and was emotional, that's all". He said he saw the player coming "but I couldn't get out the way, he just ran me over".

Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic said Abraham felt provoked as he ran to collect the ball which had run out of play and past Streich standing onthe touchline.

"He felt provoked but that shouldn't happen, he knows that," Bobic told Sky. "There will be consequences for all involved."

Surprise package Freiburg eventually won 1-0, Nils Peterson scoring the only goal to send the side level on points with RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

David Abraham (far left) was public enemy No. 1 in Freiburg.

