Wild Hogs send off mate Ramon Rodrigo at Tour de Bay

CYCLING: It was fitting send off for beloved Hervey Bay cycling identity Ramon Rodrigo by fellow cyclists 'The Wild Hogs' at this year's Tour de Bay.

At the end of the Tour cycle ride 'The Wild Hogs' group had a small remembrance ceremony for Ramon and spoke about his love for riding.

Group member and family friend Graeme Sharpe said it was chance meeting that brought the two enthusiasts together.

Ramon was returning to cycling in 2010 when we the pair met and Graeme was seeking an exercise regime to get him outdoors to improve his fitness.

"Ramon was like the Godfather of our cycling group and he was member number one,” Mr Sharpe said.

"Now even though he has gone, we feel as if he is still with us when we go for a ride.

The group got its name from one of the cyclists wearing a t-shirt and board shorts and not yet decked out in lycra and the Ramon made the comment he looked like one of the riders from the 2007 bike comedy movie, Wild Hogs.

Mr Sharpe said one of the great personality traits of Ramon was he was a funny man, even without trying and it endeared him to his friends and family.

The group lost its beloved number one member to Prostate Cancer who passed away on August 5, 2019.

"He had been receiving palliative care and the group got together one more time on August 3 for us to have that final ride,” he said.

Ramon was a Spaniard who emigrated Australia in 1973 and was always on the saddle of a bike every opportunity he got to get out for a ride.

Ironically, Ramon was out cycling when he met his other great love of his life, wife Maria.

Mrs Rodrigo was touched by the respect shown from Ramon's cycling group and other cyclists.

"When I met my husband he was on a bike and he had such passion for it and had been doing it for all of his life,” Mrs Rodrigo said.

"He was my soul mate and his life was family, cycling and fishing.”

She said despite being an amateur in Spain, Ramon still got to cycle with former Tour de France cyclists and loved participating in Tour de Bay.

"He loved the Tour de Bay and the how the money raised from it stayed in the community,” she said.