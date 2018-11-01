Wild mum attacks cop inside Hervey Bay nightclub

A POLICE officer who prevented a drunk young mother from attacking a woman inside a nightclub, ended up copping the brunt of her aggression.

Wild party-goer Teneil Leanne Odger was so drunk on October 7, she didn't realise the person she was attacking was a police officer, a court has heard.

This is despite the fact the emergency service worker was dressed in uniform, and it was not a dress-up night at the venue.

Odger, 28, fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, public nuisance and dangerous drug possession.

The Point Vernon woman had to relive the night she would rather forget as the infamous events were recapped in court.

The court heard police were patrolling inside the Esplanade venue about 1.30am on October 7.

The nightclub was buzzing with activity when Odger was seen trying to strike another female.

Once the police officer intervened, Odger proceeded to strike them in the face using her right fist.

After being taken to the watch house, Odger was found with 7 grams of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould informed the court Odger didn't realise it was a police officer.

"She was that intoxicated at the time," Mr Ould said.

He also included the mum-of-two was remorseful for her actions.

Odger was convicted and fined $1000.

Injuries sustained by the attacked police officer were not described in court.